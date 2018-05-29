Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’ After Roseanne Barr’s Racist Twitter Rant

Hours after Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter tirade calling former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett an “ape,” Wanda Sykes, who is consulting producer for the Roseanne reboot, had a few words.

She won’t be returning for season 2.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Folks, including me, were thankful that she stood up and put principles over money:

Thank you Wanda! — Under His Eye Heaux (@kelleent) May 29, 2018

Thank you, Wanda, for putting principles above paychecks. Many of us won’t be returning to @RoseanneOnABC either. — Holly (@HollyNeibauer) May 29, 2018

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Clarkisha Kent: Space Deebo Must Die (@IWriteAllDay_) May 29, 2018

Way to go Wanda!! pic.twitter.com/HFSGWfWWce — Oh come on! (@wesweee) May 29, 2018

But as some pointed out on Twitter, Barr has been problematic for a minute, so why quit now? Better yet, why even sign on to work with her in the first place:

Better late than never. This isn't new, though. Roseanne has been a known quantity for years. pic.twitter.com/hwZPf4JCXI — 🇺🇸🇭🇹 Only4RM 🇭🇹🇺🇸 (@Only4RM) May 29, 2018

I was confused to as you were there in the first place, but I'm glad you're moving on! — Alicia Nubian (@ForeverSequins) May 29, 2018

I don't understand why Wanda was there in the first place. She knew the POS Roseanne is. — Lauren Langston (@BakingScones) May 29, 2018

As we previously reported, responding to a series of conspiracy theory tweets about former President Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>President Obama and Jarrett, Barr said in a now-deleted tweet that Obama’s former senior advisor was the result of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Roseanne has now deleted this tweet, but we got the screenshot receipts. pic.twitter.com/K1zGBCyx4F — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) May 29, 2018

Of course after getting blasted, Barr is walking back her statements by apologizing and saying it was all just a “joke.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote on Twitter. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

ABC has yet to respond to this incident.

