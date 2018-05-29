Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’ After Roseanne Barr’s Racist Twitter Rant

Hours after Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter tirade calling former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett an “ape,” Wanda Sykes, who is consulting producer for the Roseanne reboot, had a few words.
She won’t be returning for season 2.
Folks, including me, were thankful that she stood up and put principles over money:
But as some pointed out on Twitter, Barr has been problematic for a minute, so why quit now? Better yet, why even sign on to work with her in the first place:
As we previously reported, responding to a series of conspiracy theory tweets about former President Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>President Obama and Jarrett, Barr said in a now-deleted tweet that Obama’s former senior advisor was the result of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”
Of course after getting blasted, Barr is walking back her statements by apologizing and saying it was all just a “joke.”
“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote on Twitter. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”
ABC has yet to respond to this incident.
RELATED NEWS:
Roseanne Barr Sends Out Racist Tweet Calling Valerie Jarrett An ‘Ape’
After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts Conservative Pundit Katie Hopkins For Looking Like A 43-Year-Old Crypt Keeper
Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode About The NFL Kneeling Protests
#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy
1. Standing Up Against The NFLSource:Getty 1 of 30
2.2 of 30
3.3 of 30
4.4 of 30
5.5 of 30
6.6 of 30
7.7 of 30
8.8 of 30
9.9 of 30
10.10 of 30
11.11 of 30
12.12 of 30
13.13 of 30
14.14 of 30
15.15 of 30
16.16 of 30
17.17 of 30
18.18 of 30
19.19 of 30
20.20 of 30
21.21 of 30
22.22 of 30
23.23 of 30
24.24 of 30
25.25 of 30
26.26 of 30
27.27 of 30
28.28 of 30
29.29 of 30
30.30 of 30
Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’ After Roseanne Barr’s Racist Twitter Rant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com