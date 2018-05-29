Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’ After Roseanne Barr’s Racist Twitter Rant

Homegirl don't play that mess.

4 reads
Leave a comment
2015 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Red Carpet

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Hours after Roseanne Barr went on a racist Twitter tirade calling former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett an “ape,” Wanda Sykes, who is consulting producer for the Roseanne reboot, had a few words.

She won’t be returning for season 2.

Folks, including me, were thankful that she stood up and put principles over money:

But as some pointed out on Twitter, Barr has been problematic for a minute, so why quit now? Better yet, why even sign on to work with her in the first place:

As we previously reported, responding to a series of conspiracy theory tweets about former President Obama” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>President Obama and Jarrett, Barr said in a now-deleted tweet that Obama’s former senior advisor was the result of “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Of course after getting blasted, Barr is walking back her statements by apologizing and saying it was all just a “joke.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote on Twitter. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.”

ABC has yet to respond to this incident.

RELATED NEWS:

Roseanne Barr Sends Out Racist Tweet Calling Valerie Jarrett An ‘Ape’

After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts Conservative Pundit Katie Hopkins For Looking Like A 43-Year-Old Crypt Keeper

Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode About The NFL Kneeling Protests

San Francisco 49ers v Carolina Panthers

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

30 photos Launch gallery

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

Continue reading #ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

#ImWithKap: Black Twitter Blasts NFL For New National Anthem Policy

[caption id="attachment_2960411" align="alignleft" width="879"] Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (May 23) to much dismay, the NFL issued a new policy regarding athletes kneeling during the National Anthem. Teams with players who don't stand during the anthem will be fined. Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote, "We want people to be respectful of the national anthem. We want people to stand -- that's all personnel -- and make sure they treat this moment in a respectful fashion. That's something we think we owe. [But] we were also very sensitive to give players choices." Sigh. Clearly, folks took to Twitter to blast the NFL for violating these players' right to protest.

Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’ After Roseanne Barr’s Racist Twitter Rant was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ebro Breaks Down Pusha T & Drake Beef…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
For Your Enjoyment: Watch Snoop Dogg Concoct The…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
Here’s What Fans Are Saying About The New…
 7 hours ago
05.29.18
Get ‘Em Outta Here: 10 TV Shows Cancelled…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
10 Pictures That Prove Joe Budden And Cyn…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
Jamie Foxx Is Set To Star In A…
 8 hours ago
05.29.18
Wanda Sykes Says She’s Not Returning to ‘Roseanne’…
 10 hours ago
05.29.18
Racism Barred: 8 Tweets That Prove ABC Should’ve…
 11 hours ago
05.29.18
How To Get Started (Or Re-Started) Into Therapy
 12 hours ago
05.29.18
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Sells 35-Carat Engagement Ring From Billionaire…
 13 hours ago
05.29.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Evelyn And Jen Are Frick…
 23 hours ago
05.29.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Tommie Gets The Boot After Allegedly…
 24 hours ago
05.29.18
Big Baller Baby: Lonzo Ball And Longtime Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
05.29.18
Remember When? Watch The First Time 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
05.29.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close