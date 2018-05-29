Local
More Rain On The Way For The Triangle

More rain, thunderstorms and possible flooding for the triangle area if possible as Alberto pushes through.

Hazardous, wet driving conditions will continue into Tuesday, making for some delayed morning commutes.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said State Public Safety officials began coordinating with local officials and cautioning residents to monitor forecasts and warnings closely as heavy rains from Subtropical Storm Alberto further saturate North Carolina causing flash flooding and increasing the potential for landslides.

Much of the state remains under a Flash Flood Watch that has been extended through Wednesday morning.

