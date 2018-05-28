Drake’s “Duppy (Freestyle)” addressed critics obsessed with “ghostwriting” by saying that he works with artists like Quentin Miller and others to give them an opportunity, not leech off of their talent.

Drake spit:

“And as for Q, man, I changed his life a couple times/Nigga was at Kroger workin’ double time

Y’all actin’ like he made the boy when I was tryna help the guy.”

Quentin clarified via Twitter that it wasn’t actually a Publix that had him working overtime.

Quentin Miller listening to Duppy Freestyle pic.twitter.com/qZmpXE34pB — Hollywood Jordan⚡️ (@JRWTheCreator) May 25, 2018

Miller also dropped a link to his latest release with Ty Dolla $ign.

Bump “Long Time” on Apple Music and SoundCloud.

Quentin Miller Corrects Drake’s “Duppy” Bars: “It Was A Publix, Actually” was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: