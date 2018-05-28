Entertainment News
King Me: Jayson Tatum Finishes Breakout Rookie Season With Monster Dunk On LeBron

The Celtics rookie showed why he’ll be a star for years to come by going head-to-head to the king.

2017 NBA Draft

Source: Jeyhoun Allebaugh / Getty

Despite a tough Game 7 loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavs, Jayson Tatum’s future is looking as bright as ever.

The Duke product and third overall pick in the 2017 draft made a solid case for Rookie of the Year during the regular season, but it was on the global stage of the playoffs that he set himself apart from all of his peers.

”He’s built for stardom, he’s built for success,” said James after Game 7.

LeBron, who’s now on his way to his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance, definitely knows what he’s talking about.

And even if the King wanted to stunt on the rookie, this crunchtime facial was a reminder that Tatum will be in the running for James’ throne sooner than later.

