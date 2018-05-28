Rihanna Stans Hard For LeBron On Snapchat After Game 7 Win

Rihanna used her MacBook to catch LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers win a hard-fought Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After putting up an incredible 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists, King James will compete in his eighth straight NBA Finals series against the winner of Monday night’s Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Watch Rihanna’s reaction to the win below, via her Snapchat.

And flip the page to see the highlights that had social media talking all night after the game.

Rihanna is on her laptop watching Game 7 repping LeBron HARD! 😂 pic.twitter.com/hkJegTp3aZ — Jill Munroe (@StilettoJill) May 28, 2018

