Black Girl Magic! Barbados Elects Island’s First Female Prime Minister

Congratulations to Prime Minister Mia Mottley!

US mid-term elections in Virginia

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The island of Barbados just achieved something the U.S. has yet to do–elect a leader that is a woman.

According to Barbados Today, after being elected as the country’s first female Prime Minister, Mia Mottley was sworn in on May 25.

“I want to thank you, the people in particular,” the longtime lawyer said of her win. “This victory is not mine, this victory is not the Labour Party’s.”

The Economist reported “that her Ms Mottley’s new administration – like its predecessor, a broadly centre-left government – faces a host of problems in a country once seen as a byword for good governance in the Caribbean.”

Her defeated opponent, Freundel Stuart, said that the election ”demonstrates that Barbados’s democracy is alive and well.”

Ever since she was a child, Mottley knew this would be her destiny, telling a teacher that she would be the first PM of the island. In addition to having such a huge dream, she also had the support of people including Rihanna.

The pop star celebrated Mottley’s win last week.

“say hello to my new prime minister and most importantly the FIRST FEMALE prime minister of Barbados

… the honorable Prime Minister @mamottley🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💝💝💝💝 well deserved and about time! breaking barriers and making history in so many ways!!! Congratulations 😍 💅🏾

Milestones are not new to Mottley.

She was the first female to be appointed Attorney General and Minister of Home Affairs in 2001 and was also the youngest ever Queen’s Counsel in Barbados, Barbados Today reported.

Congratulations Prime Minister Mottley!

