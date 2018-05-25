Local
Great Plate Debate Memorial Weekend

Young People Havin Fun At Barbecue Party.

Source: vgajic / Getty

It’s Memorial day weekend and cooks out will be lit with good food , great music, and good company.  Are you having an Urban or Suburban cookout,  which lead us to the following questions?

-Whose plate do you prepare first, husbands or kids?

-You’ve been dating for less than a year, he takes you to the family cook out this weekend, are you fixing him a plate or is he on his own?

-What stage of the relationship do you start fixing his plate?

-Is there ever a scenario when the man fixes the plate for his woman?

Your thoughts?

