Watch: Pusha T Joins ‘The Angie Martinez Show’ To Talk All About His New Album

This new Pusha album has been a long time coming...

John Elliott - Backstage - New York Fashion Week: Men's S/S 2017

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Pusha T has been the talk of the town ever since his friend and collaborator Kanye West announced on Twitter that his album would be dropping on May 25. Luckily for fans, that release date actually stuck, and we’re due for a new album from Push tomorrow.

With the release date quickly approaching, The G.O.O.D. Music President stopped by The Angie Martinez Show to discuss everything about the highly-anticipated project, DAYTONA. Beyond just straight album talk, the rapper also discusses the possibility of him going on tour with Nas, the state of his pal Kanye, and how it feels to be president.

This interview is guaranteed to make you even more hype for Friday’s album release. All hail King Push!

Continue reading Watch: Pusha T Joins 'The Angie Martinez Show' To Talk All About His New Album

