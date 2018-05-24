Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Morgan Freeman’s Misconduct Apology Proves Harassment Is An Everyday Thang For Some Men

New allegations show some serious work needs to be done.

0 reads
Leave a comment
'Dolphin Tale' World Premiere

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Morgan Freeman is the latest entertainment figure accused of sexual harassment, and his handling of the situation says a lot about male misconduct in the workplace.

According to a CNN investigation, eight women have accused Morgan of inappropriate behavior while either on set or in some other work space.

In one 2015 incident, a production assistant on Going in Style said Morgan “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” She said she’d try to move away, but then Morgan would make another attempt. She continued, it wasn’t until Morgan’s co-star Alan Arkin told Morgan to stop that he ended his inappropriate behavior.

In another instance, a senior production staff member on the movie Now You See Me said Morgan made constant comments on women staff members’ bodies. “We knew that if he was coming by…not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted,” she said.

Even women reporters recalled Morgan making inappropriate comments about them at press junkets.

Morgan responded to the allegations with a statement: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

Soooo you didn’t think trying to lift a woman’s skirt up would make them uncomfortable?

 

This proves Morgan is either really clueless or sexual harassment is so pervasive in the workplace that certain people don’t even think twice about it.

I’m going to go with the latter.

 

Hopefully, the stories of people speaking out will be a wakeup call for workplace culture. Without a conscious understanding of gender and power dynamics going on, future abusers could hit us with the “my bads” just like Morgan and sweep it under the rug.

If you want to read more witnesses accounts of Morgan’s alleged behavior — including allegations of uncomfortable staring, massages, and crude remarks — you can check it out here.

Morgan Freeman’s Misconduct Apology Proves Harassment Is An Everyday Thang For Some Men was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morgan Freeman’s Misconduct Apology Proves Harassment Is An Everyday Thang For Some Men

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Almost Friday Shmood: When School’s Out, Work Is…
 2 hours ago
05.24.18
Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was…
 2 hours ago
05.24.18
Morgan Freeman’s Misconduct Apology Proves Harassment Is An…
 3 hours ago
05.24.18
Watch: Pusha T Joins ‘The Angie Martinez Show’…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
Watch: Anderson .Paak Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ And…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
Eyes Front! This Road Rage Clip Has The…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
Watch: Kevin Hart Is Joined By Jack Black…
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
7 items
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Lands Its Ship…
 6 hours ago
05.24.18
Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 4: Sierra Finds…
 8 hours ago
05.24.18
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
Blue Ivy Is A Rule Follower…This Video Shows…
 9 hours ago
05.24.18
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION
Say What: Late Night Comedian Amber Ruffin Breaks…
 10 hours ago
05.24.18
N.C. Memorial Day: High Travel And Gas Prices
 12 hours ago
05.24.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Go Out With A…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
11 items
McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago…
 1 day ago
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close