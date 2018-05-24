Local
Black Students In NC Arrested More Than White Ones

The disparity is among the worst in the country.  In North Carolina, black students are nearly six times more likely to be arrested at school and school activities than white students, according to recently released federal data analyzed by WRAL News.

In North Carolina, 9.2 out of every 10,000 black students were arrested, compared to 1.6 white students. Only three other states – West Virginia, Iowa and Rhode Island – had a higher disparity between the arrest rates of black and white students.

Read more of the study at WRAL.com

