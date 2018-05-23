You Mad Donnie? Court Rules That Trump Can’t Block People On Twitter

Donald Trump thought he could get away with blocking people on Twitter.

But knock knock Donnie.

You’re the president.

The same rules don’t apply to you as everyone else.

A federal judge in Manhattan, Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald, ruled that blocking users from viewing Trump’s Twitter account is unconstitutional and a violation of the First Amendment.

“While we must recognize, and are sensitive to, the President’s personal First Amendment rights, he cannot exercise those rights in a way that infringes the corresponding First Amendment rights of those who have criticized him,” Buchwald said.

The court decided that all people should have access to the president’s tweets.

…probably because, I don’t know, HE’S THE PRESIDENT. A PUBLIC SERVANT.

The whole case was brought about by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. They represented seven people who were blocked by Trump.

Lawyers argued that the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account is a “public forum” under the First Amendment, and Trump — along with his White House social media director Dan Scavino and then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer — were violating the plaintiffs’ right to petition their government for redress or grievances.

So, yea.

Sorry, Trump.

You can’t be blocking people for coming at you.

You’re the president. Act like it.

