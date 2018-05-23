Entertainment News
Flex Zone: Will Smith Returns To Rap With A Boss Freestyle

The Fresh Prince lays out his credentials.

It’s been a long time…

And now Will Smith is ready to re-enter the rap game with some new rhymes…and he’s definitely not holding back.

According to a video he released on YouTube, Will has been in the studio coming up with new material. By the way he’s talking, it’s safe to say we can expect an album in the near future. This would be his first one since 2005.

Peep the clip for yourself below and let us know if Big Willie still has the heat!

Close