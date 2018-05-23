Local
Tar Heel Legend Phil Ford Recently Underwent Surgery

North Carolina basketball legend Phil Ford underwent surgery Tuesday for prostate cancer. It was discovered recently during Ford’s annual physical.

Wednesday UNC Chapel Hill released a statement that said Ford is now recovering under the care of UNC urology professor Dr. Eric Wallen.

SOURCE: newsobserver.com

 

 

 

Tar Heel Legend Phil Ford Recently Underwent Surgery was originally published on thelightnc.com

