North Carolina basketball legend Phil Ford underwent surgery Tuesday for prostate cancer. It was discovered recently during Ford’s annual physical.

Wednesday UNC Chapel Hill released a statement that said Ford is now recovering under the care of UNC urology professor Dr. Eric Wallen.

Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: newsobserver.com

Tar Heel Legend Phil Ford Recently Underwent Surgery was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: