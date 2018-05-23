Lifestyle
Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To Become First Black Female Governor In U.S.

"We are writing the next chapter of Georgia history, where no one is unseen, no one is unheard and no one is uninspired," Abrams told supporters during her victory party on Tuesday.

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Holds Primary Night Event In Atlanta

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Stacey Abrams, the democratic candidate in the Georgia gubernatorial race, set out to change the face of politics– and she did just that on Tuesday night.

The former minority leader in the Georgia state house made history, becoming the first Black woman to secure a nomination in a gubernatorial primary race. If she wins the general election in November, she will also become the first woman to hold the position in Georgia’s state history.

Abrams squared up against her opponent Rep. Stacey Evans in what was called “the battle of the Stacey’s.” Abrams secured the primary vote 423,163 to Evans’ 130,234, with 100 percent of the polling precincts reporting, according to the New York Times.

Abrams released the following statement on her Facebook account after Tuesday night’s win:

Evans quickly backed Abrams, who said supporters “must find a unified voice against Trump.”

Abrams will now face the winner of the July 24 Republican gubernatorial primary between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Georgia’s secretary of state, Brian Kemp. She faces a tough race as the state leans primarily republican in the voting booth.

According to a study done by the Reflective Democracy Campaign, women of color make up 23 percent of the population, but only 8 percent of officeholders.

Celebrities and political pundits like Angela Rye and Tracee Ellis Ross have been vocal supporters of Abrams’ campaign.

Abrams’ win was just one important victory in a series of southern primary races across Texas, Kentucky and Arkansas on Tuesday.

The Democratic National Committee released the following statement in regards to Abrams’ win: “In Georgia, Democrats are uniting behind Stacey Abrams, whose plan to fully fund public education and expand Medicaid will carry her to victory and make her America’s first African-American woman governor.”

Abrams is definitely one to watch this fall–don’t skip out on the polls on November 6.

Stacey Abrams Just Made History, Secured Bid To Become First Black Female Governor In U.S. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

