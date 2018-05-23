Entertainment News
CALL HR: Tasha And Dro From 'Insecure' Have A Kid Together And Folks Can't Even Process It

Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Just a week after Issa Rae announced the premiere date for season 3 of Insecure, real life tea about the cast is starting to spill to the public.

 

We’ve known that actress Dominique Perry, who played Bank Teller Tasha on the HBO series, was expecting a child for a while now. She’s been posting fabulous maternity pics on the ‘gram since April — all while keeping mum on who the baby’s dad is.

 

The girl had a full on baby shower and didn’t share one pic of any man that we could even make the culprit.

 

But on Tuesday, Dominique welcomed a baby girl named “Zen”, and after doing some digging, her cast mate Sarunas Jackson, posted the same pic as she did in the delivery room. Coincidence much?

 

The Shade Room and many other outlets have confirmed the shocking news:

 

Needless to say, Insecure fans are mind blown

What you ‘gon do Issa?

via GIPHY

