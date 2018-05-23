Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For The Better

They're so classy and sassy...you gotta love 'em.

3 reads
Leave a comment

Two little girls by the name of Dani and Dannah are taking Instagram by storm with their cute curls and pertinent bible scriptures. These sisters are all the pick-me-up anybody needs; they spread joy and love and make Jesus fun all at the same time. Press play on the video up top for a quick lesson on faith, then hit the flip for 3 more lessons that will change your life.

#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For The Better was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For The Better

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
Blue Ivy Is A Rule Follower…This Video Shows…
 36 mins ago
05.24.18
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION
Say What: Late Night Comedian Amber Ruffin Breaks…
 2 hours ago
05.24.18
N.C. Memorial Day: High Travel And Gas Prices
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Go Out With A…
 11 hours ago
05.24.18
11 items
McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Petty Patrol: 8 Of The Most Outrageous &…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
Flex Zone: Will Smith Returns To Rap With…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
7 photos
World Turtle Day: What You Never Knew About…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Doctor Who Made Music Videos During Plastic Surgeries…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
6 items
Black Celebs Who Were Okay With Not Snapping…
 20 hours ago
05.23.18
Dish Sponge Or Sea Sponge? The Internet Debates…
 20 hours ago
05.24.18
These Funny Yearbook Quotes Call Out White America,…
 21 hours ago
05.24.18
This Doctor’s Mysterious Magic Trick Will Make You…
 23 hours ago
05.24.18
#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close