Six months ago, Tyvoris Solomon of the South Carolina State Bulldogs suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against NC State.

First responders, Greg Rodevick, who’s been with Wake County for 10 years, and Rich Eldridge, who has worked in the county for nine years, were at the arena that night and jumped in to do CPR. They also used an AED to bring him back to life.

Tyvoris Solomon was back in Raleigh Tuesday night to speak with first responders and others at “A Celebration of Success and Survival” event that highlighted a record breaking year for Wake County EMS.

Read more at ABC11.com

Basketball Player Who Collapsed At PNC Arena Thanks First Responders was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: