Local
Home > Local

Basketball Player Who Collapsed At PNC Arena Thanks First Responders

0 reads
Leave a comment
Paramedics loading patient into ambulance

Source: Thinkstock Images / Getty

Six months ago, Tyvoris Solomon of the  South Carolina State Bulldogs suddenly collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against NC State.

First responders, Greg Rodevick, who’s been with Wake County for 10 years, and Rich Eldridge, who has worked in the county for nine years, were at the arena that night and jumped in to do CPR. They also used an AED to bring him back to life.

Tyvoris Solomon was back in Raleigh Tuesday night to speak with first responders and others at “A Celebration of Success and Survival” event that highlighted a record breaking year for Wake County EMS.

Read more at ABC11.com

 

Basketball Player Who Collapsed At PNC Arena Thanks First Responders was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Basketball Player Who Collapsed At PNC Arena Thanks First Responders

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals
Blue Ivy Is A Rule Follower…This Video Shows…
 36 mins ago
05.24.18
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSION
Say What: Late Night Comedian Amber Ruffin Breaks…
 2 hours ago
05.24.18
N.C. Memorial Day: High Travel And Gas Prices
 4 hours ago
05.24.18
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Go Out With A…
 11 hours ago
05.24.18
11 items
McDonald’s Inspiration Gospel Tour Kicked Off In Chicago…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Petty Patrol: 8 Of The Most Outrageous &…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
Flex Zone: Will Smith Returns To Rap With…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
7 photos
World Turtle Day: What You Never Knew About…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Doctor Who Made Music Videos During Plastic Surgeries…
 19 hours ago
05.24.18
6 items
Black Celebs Who Were Okay With Not Snapping…
 20 hours ago
05.23.18
Dish Sponge Or Sea Sponge? The Internet Debates…
 20 hours ago
05.24.18
These Funny Yearbook Quotes Call Out White America,…
 21 hours ago
05.24.18
This Doctor’s Mysterious Magic Trick Will Make You…
 23 hours ago
05.24.18
#BlackGirlMagic: These Curly-Haired Sisters Are Changing Lives For…
 1 day ago
05.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close