TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Cornelius Golightly

0 reads
Leave a comment

The late Dr. Cornelius Golighty was one of the 20th Century’s most prominent public intellectuals who also amassed a series of “firsts” over the course of his life. Dr. Golighty was born on this day in 1917.

Cornelius Lacy Golighty was born in Waterford, Mississippi. He entered Alabama’s Talladega College at 17 and became something of an academic superstar early on. He was one of a handful of Black students in 1938 who participated in the New Honor Society’s “Intellectual Olympics” and was the object of glowing praise.

After Talladega, Golighty entered the University of Michigan to earn both his Master’s and Ph. D in Philosophy and promptly went into academics, teaching at Howard University briefly before he moved on to Olivet College in Michigan. He became that school’s first Black philosopher to join the faculty.

Adding to his achievements, Golighty, who became involved in civil rights, was the first Black person to win a city-wide election to the Milwaukee School Board in 1961. In 1969, he became the first Black philosophy professor at Wayne State University and in 1973, Golighty became the first Black president of the Detroit Board of Education.

It was during the height of his tenure with the Detroit board that Golighty got involved in the issues of school integration and busing, causes dear to him. However, Golighty suffered a brain hemorrhage and he died in 1976 at the age of 58.

Reportedly, the family donated his body for study to the University of Michigan.

In 1982,  Detroit Public Schools opened the Golighty Career and Technical in his honor.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Little Known Black History Fact: Dr. Cornelius Golightly was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 57 mins ago
05.23.18
Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In…
 16 hours ago
05.23.18
30 items
After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Sad Solana Stans: SZA Is Taking Some Time…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Heart Melted: Dog Goes Viral For Becoming The…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
7 items
Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Did You Know? 9 Little Known Facts About…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About The Struggles Of…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
37 items
Star Transformation: Brandy
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
World Goth Day: These Intense ‘Goth’ Nicknames Will…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close