Sad Solana Stans: SZA Is Taking Some Time Off Of TDE’s ‘Championship Tour’ For Vocal Rest

Feel better, SZA!

2017 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty

Bad news for fans of SZA who are going to see her on The Championship Tour.

For anyone with tickets to upcoming dates on TDE’s tour ready to see their girl SZA sing her heart out, that might be impossible–that is if her vocal chords have anything to say about it.

Top Dawg, the founder of TDE, announced that SZA would be off of the lineup for the Championship Tour for an unknown amount of time. He wrote in an announcement posted to social media that the songstress’ “vocal chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent any permanent damage.” She didn’t perform at the last two shows of the tour, and will be indefinitely taken off of the lineup for at least the next couple of days.

This is definitely sad news for anyone attending the tour, but Top assures fans that they’re find a way to make it up to anyone who goes to a show without SZA.

A good consolation prize? Fans still get to see Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab Soul, and more on tour–which is definitely nothing to frown at.

