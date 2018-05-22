Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo In ‘Black Panther’ That Nobody Caught

And we thought we were ready for Marvel trivia night, smh.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Time 100 Gala

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

How many times did you see Black Panther?

Two times? Five times? Ten?

Well, did you see it enough to catch the most hidden of hidden cameos from a talk show host?

According to Vanity Fair, The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah appeared in BP, but not as an in-the-flesh character.

Trevor was the voice of “Griot,” the Siri-like A.I. system that guides Martin Freeman’s character in the virtual plane fight sequence.

If you watch the end credits to the film, you’ll find Trevor’s name listed and one of his representatives confirmed the info with Vanity Fair. Peep his scene again below…

 

It’s only fitting that Trevor’s voice appears in the film. He’s from South Africa and throughout the movie, characters use one of his native languages — Xhosa. “There were subtitles, and I was like, I don’t need your subtitles! I don’t need your subtitles,” Noah said back in February. “This is just for me right now! Nobody else listen! This reminds me of my mom.”

Tew special.

He could have given us movie nerds a heads up though!

No worries, we’ll be watching out for him in the sequels.

Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo In ‘Black Panther’ That Nobody Caught was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo In ‘Black Panther’ That Nobody Caught

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 56 mins ago
05.23.18
Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In…
 16 hours ago
05.23.18
30 items
After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Sad Solana Stans: SZA Is Taking Some Time…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Heart Melted: Dog Goes Viral For Becoming The…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
7 items
Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Did You Know? 9 Little Known Facts About…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About The Struggles Of…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
37 items
Star Transformation: Brandy
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
World Goth Day: These Intense ‘Goth’ Nicknames Will…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close