Racist New York Lawyer Breaks His Silence: ‘I Am Not Racist’

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Racist New York Lawyer Breaks His Silence: ‘I Am Not Racist’

To quote Maya Angelou, "When someone shows you who they are, believe them."

0 reads
Leave a comment

Around the world, Aaron M. Schlossberg is known as the “racist lawyer” who verbally attacked Spanish-speaking customers and employees at Fresh Kitchen restaurant in the Midtown area of New York City. The video of the 44-year-old spewing hate has been viewed nearly four million times, resulting in a Change.org petition demanding his disbarment, a Mariachi band playing outside of his home and being booted from his office space.  Now the lawyer is speaking out for the first time with one of the worst statements ever.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

Schlossberg insincerely babbled on Twitter, “To the people I insulted, I apologize. Seeing myself online opened my eyes — the manner in which I expressed myself is unacceptable and is not the person I am. I see my words and actions hurt people, and for that I am deeply sorry.”

Actually, your words and action only hurt yourself. You can’t walk the streets of New York City, you got kicked out of your office space and, more than likely, your cash flow is suffering. Who wants to hire a racist d*ck like you? Oh! He also wants you to know he is not racist, “What the video did not convey is the real me. I am not racist.”

Really, bruh? This wasn’t a one-time incident. In October of 2016,  Schlossberg randomly attacked a man on the street, calling him an “ugly f***ing” foreigner.” The man happened to be Willie Moore, a video blogger who is white and from Massachusetts. A video also surfaced of him defending Trump calling Mexicans rapists.

You are a stone-cold racist, Aaron. All you need is a tiki torch.

See his full, insipid statement below:

As Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them.” We believe the person you showed us, Aaron. You might as well pack your bags and run out of New York City like you did in the video below because you’ll never work in this town again! Adiós!

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Oakland BBQ

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

88 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

Racist New York Lawyer Breaks His Silence: ‘I Am Not Racist’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 56 mins ago
05.23.18
Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In…
 16 hours ago
05.23.18
30 items
After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Sad Solana Stans: SZA Is Taking Some Time…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Heart Melted: Dog Goes Viral For Becoming The…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
7 items
Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Did You Know? 9 Little Known Facts About…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About The Struggles Of…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
37 items
Star Transformation: Brandy
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
World Goth Day: These Intense ‘Goth’ Nicknames Will…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close