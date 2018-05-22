National
Folks Were Afraid To Adopt This Pitbull Until One Couple Changed Its Life

See how Manny showered his new puppy Pablo with love until he was over his fears of abuse.

Everybody passed on Pablo the Pitbull, fearing his anxious and aggressive behavior.

But that didn’t stop one brave couple from adopting the adorable pit.

After taking him to the vet, they discovered he’d been kicked and abused in the past, explaining his erratic behavior.

The vet said, “Somebody hurt him when he was really, really young.”

As a result of his abuse, Pablo was afraid of men, including his male co-owner Manny.

Watch the full video from The Dodo below and see how Manny showered Pablo with love and patience until he was over his fears.

