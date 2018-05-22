Folks Were Afraid To Adopt This Pitbull Until One Couple Changed Its Life

0 reads Leave a comment
Everybody passed on Pablo the Pitbull, fearing his anxious and aggressive behavior.
But that didn’t stop one brave couple from adopting the adorable pit.
After taking him to the vet, they discovered he’d been kicked and abused in the past, explaining his erratic behavior.
The vet said, “Somebody hurt him when he was really, really young.”
As a result of his abuse, Pablo was afraid of men, including his male co-owner Manny.
Watch the full video from The Dodo below and see how Manny showered Pablo with love and patience until he was over his fears.
