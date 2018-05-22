National
Only Donald We Acknowledge: Childish Gambino Fans Have Triumphantly Infiltrated This Donald Trump Subreddit

One small step for Donald Glover fans....

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The only Donald we acknowledge is the illustrious Donald Glover, but there are some people out there who worship another Donald–y’alls lil President, Donald Trump.

Those who acknowledge the latter do so in an obsessive way, and many of these Make America Great Again warriors take to Reddit to post about their love for the orange peel POTUS, and one of these subreddits is  r/thedonald.

Certain publications began to take notice on Tuesday that this subreddit has been completely taken over by commendable Donald Glover/Childish Gambino fans, seeking to turn the subreddit’s original purpose on it’s head. The majority of posts in the forum are now Glover-related, turning this place for conversation about Donald Trump into a forum for people to see Donald Glover’s endless achievements.

You can check out the subreddit for yourself here, and if you’re both a fan of Gambino and an opponent of Trump, you’ll delight in this takeover. It’s the small things.

Only Donald We Acknowledge: Childish Gambino Fans Have Triumphantly Infiltrated This Donald Trump Subreddit was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

