Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Salamishah Tillet, The New York Times, about her take on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding and her NYT essay, Meghan Markle and the Bicultural Blackness of the Royal Wedding.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Inside Her Story: Salamishah Tillet’s Take On The Royal Wedding was originally published on blackamericaweb.com