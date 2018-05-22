TJMS
Inside Her Story: Salamishah Tillet’s Take On The Royal Wedding

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Salamishah Tillet, The New York Times, about her take on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding and her NYT essay, Meghan Markle and the Bicultural Blackness of the Royal Wedding.

