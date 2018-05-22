Florida Judge Who Called Black People ‘Moolies’ And ‘Thugs’ Can Be Removed For Racist Slurs

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Florida Judge Who Called Black People ‘Moolies’ And ‘Thugs’ Can Be Removed For Racist Slurs

He blamed his usage of racist slurs on the influences around him as a child in New York.

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Florida judicial commission just tipped the scales in favor of punishing a judge for racism on the bench.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Stephen Millan is facing a 30-day suspension for using racist slurs to refer to a Black defendant and others, as per the recommendation of Florida’s Judicial Qualifications Commission’s (JQC) investigative panel. Millan, 52, a New York City native of Italian and Puerto Rican descent, used “Moolie,” a Sicilian slur short for “mulignan” (which means eggplant) that is used to describe a Black person or someone with a dark complexion. The judge said it in reference to an unidentified Black defendant in 2016. He also called another man’s supporters “thugs” last year, the Miami Herald reported.

The real question, however, may be if Millan, with his turbulent history, can be removed as a judge.

Florida State judges can be investigated for misconduct or civilian complaints, and they can face several forms of punishment including fines, reprimands, suspensions and removal, according to the Florida Supreme Court‘s website. The state Supreme Court must approve JQC’s recommended punishments, including a $5,000 fine and a public reprimand in addition to the 30-day suspension. The judge has reportedly agreed to the punishment.

Millan tried to mount a troubling defense that the Florida judicial commission didn’t buy at all. He blamed his childhood influences, saying that he often heard the slurs used while growing up in New York City, the Herald reported.

The judge joined the bench in January 2015 after handling immigration, criminal defense and bankruptcy cases as a lawyer for 25 years. He was later placed in the criminal division of Miami-Dade circuit court, overseeing felony cases, including those with African-American defendants, after his election.

SEE ALSO:

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Disgusting! Korean Boss Slaps Black Female Employee

US-POLITICS-HEALTH-OBAMA

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

Continue reading 10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle's wedding, let's not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.

 

Florida Judge Who Called Black People ‘Moolies’ And ‘Thugs’ Can Be Removed For Racist Slurs was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 57 mins ago
05.23.18
Issa Rae Channels Black ‘90s Sitcom Characters In…
 16 hours ago
05.23.18
30 items
After Coming For Meghan Markle, Black Twitter Blasts…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Sad Solana Stans: SZA Is Taking Some Time…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Heart Melted: Dog Goes Viral For Becoming The…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
Dawn-Lyne, Kofi & Rutina Discuss ‘Queen Sugar’ Season…
 17 hours ago
05.23.18
7 items
Black Celebs Who Wanted To Wait Until Marriage…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Did You Know? 9 Little Known Facts About…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Over Tha Head: Trevor Noah Had A Cameo…
 18 hours ago
05.23.18
Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About The Struggles Of…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
37 items
Star Transformation: Brandy
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
Ron Howard Geeks Out About Meeting Kobe Bryant…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
World Goth Day: These Intense ‘Goth’ Nicknames Will…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
OMG: ‘America Idol’ Favorites Reunite For A Hilarious…
 19 hours ago
05.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close