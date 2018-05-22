Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Woman Sues R. Kelly For Knowingly Giving Her Herpes; Accuses The Singer Of Regularly Locking Her Up

47 reads
Leave a comment
Soulquarius 2017

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

There is a new lawsuit against R. Kelly, according to CBS News.

CBS News reports:

Faith Rodgers says she was in a relationship with Kelly when she was 19, for nearly a year before leaving. During that time she says Kelly instructed her to call him “daddy” and would lock her up for hours at a time. Rodgers says he even introduced her to one of the five women Kelly allegedly said he was “raising.”

 

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

40 photos Launch gallery

Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Continue reading Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

Social Media Celebrates Our Brothas With #BlackMenGraduate

[caption id="attachment_2843774" align="alignleft" width="869"] MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images / Getty[/caption] It's that time of year...Graduation season! And to celebrate our brothas and their incredible accomplishments, social media created the hashtag #BlackMenGraduate. And trust us, it couldn't be more beautiful, inspiring and needed in times like these. So go ahead and take look at these joyful fellas. We couldn't be more proud.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Faith Rodgers , R Kelly

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
37 items
Star Transformation: Brandy
 2 hours ago
05.22.18
Soulquarius 2017
Woman Sues R. Kelly For Knowingly Giving Her…
 5 hours ago
05.22.18
5 Ways Running Taught Me To Break Through…
 11 hours ago
05.22.18
These Kids’ Transformers Costumes Are The Flyest Thing…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
BBMAs: Janet Jackson Makes History As First Black…
 1 day ago
05.22.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 1 day ago
05.22.18
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
At. Long. Last: A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’…
 1 day ago
05.22.18
This Cab Driver Is So Lit He’ll Have…
 1 day ago
05.22.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 1 day ago
05.22.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close