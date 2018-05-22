Woman Sues R. Kelly For Knowingly Giving Her Herpes; Accuses The Singer Of Regularly Locking Her Up

There is a new lawsuit against R. Kelly, according to CBS News.

CBS News reports:

Faith Rodgers says she was in a relationship with Kelly when she was 19, for nearly a year before leaving. During that time she says Kelly instructed her to call him “daddy” and would lock her up for hours at a time. Rodgers says he even introduced her to one of the five women Kelly allegedly said he was “raising.”

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark