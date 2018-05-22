National
So Dope: Boosie’s “Out Of School Bash” Offers Cash For Students That Made Straight A’s In Class

Tidal Presents The Atlantic Records 2015 BET Awards After Party

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Boosie Throws “Out Of School Bash” And Gifts Honor Roll Students $30 Each

Boosie showed his appreciation for education by hosting an “Out Of School Bash” and rewarding students that excelled academically this year by paying $30 each for report cards indicating they made Straight A’s.

 

