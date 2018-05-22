Monday evening storms moving through Wake County caused travel issues across the county. The problems in Wake County began around 7 p.m. with heavy rain in a short period of time. The heavy rain caused a flash flood warning that remained in effect until 10:45 p.m. Neighboring counties Durham and Orange had flash flood warnings in effect until 11:30 p.m. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

Flooding Due To Storms Shuts Down Triangle’s I-440 was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: