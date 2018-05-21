We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal

On Monday Netflix released a statement announcing that Barack and Michelle Obama signed a multi-year deal to produce a variety of content including a possible scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features.

According to CNN who spoke with an undisclosed source, “sometimes the former president and first lady will be on camera as hosts or moderators, the source said on condition of anonymity. In other cases they will stay behind the scenes as producers,”

Not that anyone asked, but if they allowed HelloBeautiful in the room, we would present the following pitches for consideration.

1. Raw honesty on police brutality

During Obama’s term in office, there were multiple high-profile police shootings involving young men and women of color. We want to know the thoughts of the former commander-in-chief and his inner circle, including former Attorney Generals Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, while also talking to top law enforcement officials like former FBI Directors, Eric Holder and Andrew McCabe. Producers would need to ask serious questions, including a break-down of the legal system that makes it acceptable for officers to use excessive force without repercussions. We also want to know how citizens can use their voting power to evoke change to trickle up from local to federal.

2. A bromance docu-series featuring Biden and Obama

The looks they gave each other, the hugs, the support, and the memes that transpired. Now that the Obama and Joe Biden have stepped out of public life into private citizens, we want to know–y’all still down for each other or nah? We also want to know the back story of how they became so close. Where there any challenges that stood in their path, and how their differences played a role in bringing them together.

3. A “Girls Trip” reality series with Michelle and her friends

Who wouldn’t love to see Michelle Obama and a group of her closest friends drive across country together? Or attend a girls trip destination like Essence Fest. We want to know what they say to each other behind closed doors. Who is the Ryan, Sasha, Lisa and Dina, of the group? We want to see it all–from conversations in hair bonnets, to the turn up. Let us into the inner circle!

4. A block party movie

When BET aired their Obama farewell special in November 2016, it was evident that the Obama’s knew how to show up for a party. From their private jam sessions with artists like Prince, Solange and Common, it would be dope to see the family shut down the street in their Kalorama neighborhood a la Dave Chapelle style and throw a good block party–Black people style. We want more swag surfs, more soul train lines, more life!

5. Behind the scenes of the Obama Foundation

Barack Obama pledged that he would devote his newfound freedom into shaping the next leaders of America, when he began the Obama Foundation. Wouldn’t it be amazing to see the former president as a boss/CEO running his own foundation? From meetings with Prince Harry, to his trips across the world, a series portraying all the work Obama is tasked with in the near future would be remarkable. The opening of the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago would be the perfect kick-off event to begin filming.

DON’T MISS:

Melania Trump Swaggerjacks Michelle Obama, Again

Instead Of Being Presidential, Trump Threatens Joe Biden On Twitter

We Got Five On It: Here’s A Few Ideas For The Obamas Now That They Have A Netflix Deal was originally published on hellobeautiful.com