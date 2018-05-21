National
Home > National

Head Of Streams: Barack And Michelle Obama Sign Mega-Deal With Netflix

The only first couple we acknowledge has a multi-year agreement for documentaries, series and more through their Higher Ground Productions company.

1 reads
Leave a comment
G20 Summit Day One

Source: Steve Parsons – PA Images / Getty

The Obama’s first big move since leaving the White House is a monster streaming deal with Netflix.

The agreement could potentially include a scripted series, an unscripted series, a docu-series, documentaries and features, all under the Obama’s Higher Ground Productions company.

Barack and Michelle each released statements since the announcement. Here’s what Barack said of the deal:

One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience… That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

FLOTUS added:

Barack and I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire us, to make us think differently about the world around us, and to help us open our minds and hearts to others. Netflix’s unparalleled service is a natural fit for the kinds of stories we want to share, and we look forward to starting this exciting new partnership.”

Here’s what Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said:

Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better. We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.”

Barack’s 103 million Twitter followers, put him in elite digital class with Netflix, who has over 125 million global subscribers.

The Obamas also have a $65 million book contract with Penguin Random House.

Click here to read @RoyceDunmore’s five suggestions for reality shows that they should make.

Head Of Streams: Barack And Michelle Obama Sign Mega-Deal With Netflix was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Head Of Streams: Barack And Michelle Obama Sign Mega-Deal With Netflix

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
Watch This Spot-On Impression Of The Notorious B.I.G.
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G…
 7 hours ago
05.21.18
NewsOne Hater Inbox
British Media Personality Says Meghan Markle Has No…
 9 hours ago
05.21.18
Spike TV's Guys Choice 2016 - Arrivals
A Dose Of Cuteness: Chrissy Teigen And John…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show
WATCH: Billboard Finale Salt-N-Pepa Performs With En Vogue
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You…
 23 hours ago
05.21.18
See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was…
 23 hours ago
05.21.18
Dearest Daddies: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Show…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close