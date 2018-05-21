Entertainment News
Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G & More Are Fanning Over K-Pop Group BTS

Seven Korean artists continue to make history.

2017 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

On Sunday, one of the most talked-about performances from the Billboard Music Awards came from the Korean pop group BTS. 

With dope choreography, smooth vocals and a legion of fans to support them (their “ARMY”), BTS has clearly become a global phenomenon.

They’ve already won the Billboard Award for Top Social Artist two years in a row and their performance on Sunday marked the first time any Korean artist has performed at the BMAs.

Add in some celebrity love…

Some visually stunning music videos…

 

And holding up the Midus touch finger with DJ Khaled

And you’ve got a music group headed for success.

Swipe through for some more fun facts about BTS and find out which other celebs have been bitten by the K-pop bug!

Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G & More Are Fanning Over K-Pop Group BTS was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Continue reading Fun Facts: Here's Why Tyra Banks, Warren G & More Are Fanning Over K-Pop Group BTS

