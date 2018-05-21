Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: ‘The Beat’ Host Ari Melber Talks Police Brutality & Hip-Hop Knowledge On ‘The Breakfast Club’

If you don't already love Ari Melber, you will after this interview

1 reads
Leave a comment
Politicon 2017 - Day 2

Source: Joshua Blanchard / Getty

Ari Melber, host of The Beat on MSNBC, stopped by The Breakfast Club this morning to talk about police brutality, his endless hip-hop knowledge, and much much more.

Throughout the interview, the political commentator talks about how different the format of his show is compared to others, why he incorporates hip-hop lyrics into his program, and the reason he got into politics in the first place. Everyone from Desus & Mero to 50 Cent have hung out with Melber, and after this interview, you’ll understand why.

Watch: ‘The Beat’ Host Ari Melber Talks Police Brutality & Hip-Hop Knowledge On ‘The Breakfast Club’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Watch: ‘The Beat’ Host Ari Melber Talks Police Brutality & Hip-Hop Knowledge On ‘The Breakfast Club’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Ways Running Taught Me To Break Through…
 5 hours ago
05.22.18
These Kids’ Transformers Costumes Are The Flyest Thing…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 14 hours ago
05.22.18
BBMAs: Janet Jackson Makes History As First Black…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
At. Long. Last: A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
This Cab Driver Is So Lit He’ll Have…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
Watch: ‘The Beat’ Host Ari Melber Talks Police…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 21 hours ago
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close