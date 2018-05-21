Entertainment News
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing African Dances To Awards Shows

The motherland will not be ignored.

2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

On Sunday, Janet Jackson tore the house down with a performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

She was receiving the much deserved Icon Award, and she blessed the stage with a medley of her songs “Nasty,” “If” and “Throb.”

As expected, Janet brought her stellar choreography and even slipped in a chopping move that hails from West African artists.

#ChopDaily | Janet Jackson on the Akwaaba wave

A post shared by Dance Videos | Chop Daily (@chopdaily) on

 

That’s right.

Janet performed a dance from the “Akwaaba” music video by Nigerian artist Mr Eazi, Ghanaian artists Pappy Kojo and Patapaa, and producer GuiltyBeatz.

 

Once again, social media was hype for an African dance reference.

Even some of the artists behind the song were freaking out…

 

Janet joins people like Rihanna in bringing the latest African dance trends to an awards show. Ri Ri hit South Africa’s Gwara Gwara at the Grammys earlier this year.

 

It seems like the pop stars are paying close attention to the mother land.

Swipe through if you want more Akwaaba moves gracing your life!

Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing African Dances To Awards Shows

