Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By Fredro Santana’s Death

"(Lean) start f***ing with me,” he said. “Like, reading different, talking different, feel different. Like, everything.”

Lil Baby

Lil Baby has been open about his mission to kick his lean habit in interviews and on social media.

April 18, the ATL rhymer told his Twitter followers that he was quitting and he confirmed with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlemagne The God that he’s stayed clean during his recent talk with The Breakfast Club.

“I used to be on lean heavy, live five, six ounces a day,” Baby says, near the 6:50 mark of the interview. “That shit start fucking with me. Like, reading different, talking different, feel different, like, everything.”

Baby also said the drug affected his physical health: “At like two months of not drinking lean, I lost 20 pounds. That shit serious.”

Fredo Santana’s death was also a moment that hit home for Lil Baby, as the Chicago rhymer’s lean use was suspected to be a factor in his passing. “I don’t know him or nothing, but I kind of felt that when I saw that,” he adds. “Then they were saying it’s something like lean. That was big.”

Watch the full interview below:

