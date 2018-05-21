This Cab Driver Is So Lit He’ll Have You Thinking He’s The 4th Member Of Migos

3 reads Leave a comment
This cab driver is too lit as he schools his passengers on Migos‘ “Bosses Don’t Speak” off the Quality Control: Control the Streets Volume 1 project. His ad libs are on point and his energy is felt. Press play.
Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends
Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends
1. Trina was one of Wayne's first celebrity relationships back in 2005. The two remain friends to this day.Source:Getty 1 of 20
2. Friends no more, but Birdman and Lil Wayne were so close at one point, they openly kissed on the mouth.Source:Getty 2 of 20
3. Since discovering Nicki Minaj in 2008, the pair have been loyal comrades.Source:Getty 3 of 20
4. No one on the corner has swagger like Weezy, 'Ye, Jay and Tip.Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne have built such a great rapport, they have a joint album together.Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. The self-proclaimed best rapper alive and the greatest current NBA Champion LeBron James have been friends for years.Source:Getty 6 of 20
7. Wayne and Diddy often chop it up about boss talk.Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. Bow Wow and Wayne go back to their "Lil" days.Source:Getty 8 of 20
9. Of course, there's no Drizzy without Weezy.Source:Getty 9 of 20
10. Lil Wayne is a sports fan and pretty good pals with Stephen A. Smith.Source:Getty 10 of 20
11. Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne both spend a lot of time in Miami; that's how their relationship has grown.Source:Getty 11 of 20
12. Floyd Mayweather is another famous friend from Wayne's Miami life.Source:Getty 12 of 20
13. Jesse Jackson a fan of Weezy's? Who knew.Source:Getty 13 of 20
14. Yeezy and Weezy always show love when they're around each other.Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. Skateboard Wayne and Adrien Brody are pals.Source:Getty 15 of 20
16. DJ Khaled has worked with Wayne several times, and the two have built a great friendship.Source:Getty 16 of 20
17. Lil Wayne admitted to having a crush on Ciara back in 2006. They both have since moved on, but remain friends.Source:Getty 17 of 20
18. Serena Williams and Lil Wayne can both talk about being the greatest at what they do.Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. Eminem and Lil Wayne have both reached pinnacles in their career that no one else has. What a way to bond.Source:Getty 19 of 20
20. Christina Milian and Lil Wayne were a little more than just friends. But after their split, they remained cordial.Source:Getty 20 of 20
This Cab Driver Is So Lit He'll Have You Thinking He's The 4th Member Of Migos
