This cab driver is too lit as he schools his passengers on Migos‘ “Bosses Don’t Speak” off the Quality Control: Control the Streets Volume 1 project. His ad libs are on point and his energy is felt. Press play.

This Cab Driver Is So Lit He’ll Have You Thinking He’s The 4th Member Of Migos was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com