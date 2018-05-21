Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N****

Becky, what?

3 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kendrick Lamar invited a White fan named Delaney onstage to perform “m.A.A.d City” in his place, but she clearly lost her mind in the moment.

It happened at the Hangout Music Festival in Alabama during Lamar’s Championship Tour.

”Am I not cool enough for you,” she asked after Kendrick kindly stopped her and let her start again — after as she’s promised to follow the one rule of “blanking out” a certain word. The crowd was ready to boo her off the stage anyway, and seemed unmoved by her censored-version.

According to her, she’s simply “used to singing it like [Kendrick] wrote it” but even when she got a re-do, she didn’t seem to say the lyrics as enthusiastically without “that word.”

“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N**** was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading “Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought Onstage After She Says N****

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who…
 3 hours ago
05.21.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 5 hours ago
05.21.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
Watch This Spot-On Impression Of The Notorious B.I.G.
 6 hours ago
05.21.18
Fun Facts: Here’s Why Tyra Banks, Warren G…
 7 hours ago
05.21.18
NewsOne Hater Inbox
British Media Personality Says Meghan Markle Has No…
 8 hours ago
05.21.18
Spike TV's Guys Choice 2016 - Arrivals
A Dose Of Cuteness: Chrissy Teigen And John…
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show
WATCH: Billboard Finale Salt-N-Pepa Performs With En Vogue
 11 hours ago
05.21.18
Migos Sign Deal To Judge China’s Biggest Rap…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
Cardi B Is Back On IG With A…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
This Cardi B “She Bad” Parody Is All…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
Katie Hopkins Is Proof That Hate Makes You…
 23 hours ago
05.21.18
See Why Brian McKnight’s National Anthem Performance Was…
 23 hours ago
05.21.18
Dearest Daddies: Big Boi & Andre 3000 Show…
 1 day ago
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close