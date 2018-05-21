Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15

The long anticipated follow up to "90059" is finally here.

1 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Audience and Show

Source: Rick Diamond/BET / Getty

Jay Rock and his team have been teasing a new project for months now, and we finally have a release date and some cover art to go with what we’ve all been waiting for.

The TDE OG just announced via his Instagram story that his upcoming album is going to be titled REDEMPTION. He also dropped the artwork along with a release date, June 15.

Rock’s most recent project, 90059, dropped in 2015 to amazing critical and fan reception–so this new album is a longtime coming. His track “King’s Dead” with Kendrick Lamar and Future off of the Black Panther soundtrack started his 2018 off with a huge bang–and he’s continued that momentum with his most recent single, “WIN,” which just came out last week.

June is gearing up to be one of the biggest months in music ever. With Kanye West, Drake, Kid Cudi, Nas, Teyana Taylor and more set to drop…..it’s going to be absolutely insane. Get your ears ready for an insane month of hip-hop drops.

WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15 was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His New Album “REDEMPTION” Is Coming On June 15

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 Ways Running Taught Me To Break Through…
 5 hours ago
05.22.18
These Kids’ Transformers Costumes Are The Flyest Thing…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Tami Tells Jennifer That The…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Karlie Redd Gets Mad When Her…
 12 hours ago
05.22.18
They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t…
 14 hours ago
05.22.18
BBMAs: Janet Jackson Makes History As First Black…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
WIN, WIN, WIN: Jay Rock Just Announced His…
 18 hours ago
05.22.18
There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who…
 18 hours ago
05.21.18
At. Long. Last: A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Testing’…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
This Cab Driver Is So Lit He’ll Have…
 19 hours ago
05.22.18
Lil Baby Quit Lean Last Month, Inspired By…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing…
 20 hours ago
05.21.18
Watch: ‘The Beat’ Host Ari Melber Talks Police…
 20 hours ago
05.22.18
“Wait!” Kendrick Lamar Stops White Fan He Brought…
 21 hours ago
05.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close