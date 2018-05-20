Samsung really wants war with Apple, and they just released another aggressive commercial that’s reigniting the Internets’ eternal iPhone vs. ANDROID debate.

Samsung just shaded the devil out of Apple……Again.😭 pic.twitter.com/NO19FXZub4 — Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) May 18, 2018

According to a CNBC in August, Samsung and Apple control 70% of the U.S. smartphone market, and are currently neck-and-neck for the top spot.

AndroidPolice reports:

Competition among high-end smartphones in the US is evaporating. With each passing year, consumers have fewer and fewer realistic options available to them in this country for a tier-one device, despite the fact that companies like Xiaomi, Huawei, Sony, and HTC continue to produce phones with specifications and performance at least worth holding up to the best Samsung and Apple have to offer.

Samsung Comes For Apple (Again) In New Commercial was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: