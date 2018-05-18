Entertainment News
Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan Posts This Sexy, Shirtless Pic

The 'Insecure' star wants what Michael is offering.

Something real unholy happened to Issa Rae‘s womb when she came across this photo of Michael B. Jordan covering the June 2018 issue of Essence. According to Issa, she is now with child—but she ain’t the only one who was instantly impregnated by the actor’s shirtless fineassman-ness. One scroll through the comments and you’ll see thirstyyyyy remarks like “I’m going to get an ultrasound next week!” and “I can’t like this picture because I’m very loyal to my man, but if all you ladies don’t mind, like this pic for a sista😂🙏🏾.”

Hit the flip to see Issa Rae’s comment and let us know if you too have been impregnated after seeing Michael half-nekked. It would appear he is the answer to America’s record low child birth rate.

Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan Posts This Sexy, Shirtless Pic was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

