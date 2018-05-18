Entertainment News
OMG: This London Street Performer Sounds Just Like Whitney Houston

Could she be the second coming?

Whitney Houston Performs At Acer Arena In Sydney

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

Whitney Houston songs should not be taken lightly.

If you don’t have the range, you risk messing up iconic tracks that are loved by millions.

One London performer seemed to accomplish what few people can by not just hitting the Whitney highs, but by lowkey sounding like her during certain sections of Whitney’s track “Run to You.”

Check out the yet to be identified singer below!

Am I lying?

We need that record deal stat!

 

