A Message For Amber Rose: When You Argue With A Master Troll, You Will Be Trolled

For some reason, Amber Rose sat down with infamous coon-mentator Jesse Lee Peterson and let’s just say that things went just as you’d expect them to — but wilder.

 

Besides referring to Donald Trump as “Kanye in a White man’s body”, Muva Rosebud spent time talking about feminism and her infamous slut walk — which marks the most “shaking my head” moment we’ve seen in a long while.

You may remember Peterson — the loud, misogynist, Republican host — for defending Trump against John Lewis, denying White Supremacy on FOX News and being down right ignant to the Black community.

#erykahbadu & #peterock reacts to #tariqnasheed schooling #jesseleepeterson in recent debate

A post shared by Moor Info (@moorinformation) on

 

We’re not sure why Amber Rose tried to defend feminism to a super sexist, but it doesn’t look like Peterson will be changing his views anytime soon.

