With Friday finally here, hopefully your weekend plans are already on lock.
Nothing can get things started like having your right-hand behind you to back you up on the dance floor.
You can either tag team it with them…
M2K exchanging w/ @officiallestwins @lestwinsoff @lestwinson!! LINK IN BIO FOR FULL VIDEO!!! 🔥🔥❤️❤️🤙🏾 myself and @_modinho17 are so grateful so have met our inspirations👊🏾👊🏾❤️ much love given, they even acknowledged us as dancers🤙🏾🔥🔥 anyways full video on YouTube💯💯 #lestwins #lestwinsclique #m2k #london #piccadilycircus #connection
Or be on the same wavelength move for move…
Hope y’all ready for what’s coming!!! @bdash_2 & @officialkonkrete TAG A FRIEND ❗️ Full link in bio❗️ Song by ME @worldofdance @nbcworldofdance 👕: @popularpoison #WODChallenge #animation #krump #choreo #freestyle #instagood #instadaily #inspire #inspiration #musicality #bdash&konkrete #friends #tagafriend #hiphop #music #beats #hard #work #pays #off
Leave the two steps at home and go all out this weekend.
Weekend Shmood: Two Is Better Than One When Hyping The Crowd Like These Dancers was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com