Henderson Authorities Conduct Massive Drug And Gun Bust

According to the Henderson Police Department two people are wanted in connection with a drug and gun bust that was made in Henderson on Thursday night. A Facebook post on the Henderson Police Department’s facebook page shows a post with a big haul of drugs and guns that were seized after the drug bust.

Source: cbs17.com

 

 

