According to the Henderson Police Department two people are wanted in connection with a drug and gun bust that was made in Henderson on Thursday night. A Facebook post on the Henderson Police Department’s facebook page shows a post with a big haul of drugs and guns that were seized after the drug bust.

Read more in the link below.

Source: cbs17.com

Henderson Authorities Conduct Massive Drug And Gun Bust was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: