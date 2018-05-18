National
If You Found Gold, Diamonds, & 52K Hidden In An Old Rusty Safe, Would You Keep It Or Return It?

What would you do?

A Staten Island couple had a gold mine in their backyard for years and had absolutely no clue. According to reports, Matthew and Maria Colonna Emmanuel thought a piece of rusty metal was part of a cable or electrical box the whole time, but it turns out it was a safe filled with $52,000, gold, and diamonds. Inside the safe was also the address to one of their neighbor’s homes. From KTLA:

“’First, I knocked on the door and I asked them if they were ever robbed and they said they were,’ Matthew said. According to the New York Police Department, a burglary was reported at their neighbors’ home the day after Christmas in 2011. The only thing taken was the safe. It had a large amount of cash, jewelry and other items inside: a total of $52,000 worth of property, police said.’ The cops told her, you’ll never see your stuff again,’ said Matthew’s wife, Maria.”

But thanks to the Emmanuel family, they did—even if it was nearly seven years later. When they were asked why they didn’t keep the treasure for themselves, Maria responded “It wasn’t even a question. It wasn’t ours” while Matthew added “The reward is karma. Good karma,” according to KTLA.

We wonder what they would have done had there been no address inside? Read the rest of their story here and hit us up and let us know how you would’ve handled such a rare situation. Plus, some funny reactions from the internet below.

 

