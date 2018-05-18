Up To 10 Killed In Texas School Shooting Friday Morning

According to ABC11, as many as 10 people were killed at Santa Fe High School in Sante Fe, Texas this morning. No word on how many adults and how many were students.
A statement from the school system reads:
“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.
At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.
The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities.”
