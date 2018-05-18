National
Home > National

Up To 10 Killed In Texas School Shooting Friday Morning

7 reads
Leave a comment
santa fe texas school shooting

Source: youtube screen shot / YouTube screen shot

According to ABC11, as many as 10 people were killed at Santa Fe High School in Sante Fe, Texas this morning. No word on how many adults and how many were students.

A statement from the school system reads:

“This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.

At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities.”

 

 

NYU Tisch School of the Arts' 2017 Gala

I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life

15 photos Launch gallery

I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life

Continue reading I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life

I Am Not My Hair: 15 Black Bald Beauties Giving Us Life

While there's nothing like a new wig, a fresh weave, or rocking your hair natural we are currently obsessed with these bald beauties! A bold bald look gives off so much face and makes your makeup even more on display! Click through our gallery of TK bald beauties from Tamar Braxton to Danai Gurira that are killing' their no hair looks.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

high school , Santa Fe , Santa Fe High School , shooting

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee…
 4 hours ago
05.18.18
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social…
 5 hours ago
05.18.18
FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 20 hours ago
05.18.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Everything You Need To Throw Your Own Royal…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Just Announced That Season 3 Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close