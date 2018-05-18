Local
Celebrate African American Culture At 49th Annual Bimbe Festival

The best fans a band could want

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

The Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival is a rich tradition in Durham for 49 years. This family oriented event runs from noon til 8 p.m. at Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive, with free parking at Durham County Stadium. Bimbe is a celebration of African and African-American history, culture, art and traditions.

Bring lawn chairs and blanket to enjoy R&B artist S.W.V., ethnic food, arts and crafts and more. Come prepared to embrace the rich, diverse and unique traditions of the City of Durham.

This FREE festive celebration will take place rain or shine.

For more details click here.

