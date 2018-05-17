J. Cole is on top of the music world right now, following the release of his latest project, K.O.D. He just announced his next tour, his own Dreamville festival in his hometown, and on top of that, he just headlined Miami’s Rolling Loud festival.

Before he went on stage in Florida, the rapper sat down with the legendary Angie Martinez to discuss everything from his conversation with Kanye West, to fan interactions, to life with his wife and their new baby. If you’re a J. Cole fan, this interview is a must-watch!

Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez Before His Headlining Set At Rolling Loud was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

