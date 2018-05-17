Offset was reportedly hospitalized after he wrecked his Dodge Challenger late Wednesday night according to TMZ.

He’s apparently already been released as he only suffered minor injuries. His car, however, is a whole wreck.

Related Stories:

Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B & Offset

Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In “Bartier Cardi” Video

Follow @k975

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style=”font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Offset Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Accident!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: