Offset Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Accident!!!

Photo by

Radio One Exclusive
Home > Radio One Exclusive

Offset Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Accident!!!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Offset was reportedly hospitalized after he wrecked his Dodge Challenger late Wednesday night according to TMZ.

He’s apparently already been released as he only suffered minor injuries. His car, however, is a whole wreck.

2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 1

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Related Stories:

Sasha Obama Poses Backstage With Cardi B & Offset

Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In “Bartier Cardi” Video

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style=”font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

 

Offset Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Accident!!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Offset Reportedly Hospitalized After Car Accident!!!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee…
 4 hours ago
05.18.18
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social…
 5 hours ago
05.18.18
FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 20 hours ago
05.18.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Everything You Need To Throw Your Own Royal…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Just Announced That Season 3 Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close