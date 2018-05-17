Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For The Spring

When R&B crooner Trey Songz isn’t singing his heart out he’s making fashion moves on the red carpet and we are so here for it!

Winter is finally a thing of the past as warm days and loads of sunshine take over. It’s time for rebirth and rejuvenation. Homes are given that seasonal once-over as heavy sweaters and boots vacate your closet to make room for shorts pants and sandals.

If you haven’t already resurrected your spring wardrobe here are a few looks from Trey Songz to keep you inspired.

Printed T-shirt

Make a statement with a printed T-shirt. You can opt for a custom design or hit up your favorite retail store.

White Slacks

Stay cool (literally and figuratively) this season in a pair of white slacks. You can dress them up or dress them down. Whatever you do just have fun!

Bandanas or Hats

Don’t forget your head! Hats and bandanas are a great way to protect your skin and manage sweat when you’re out in the sun. Mix it up and get creative.

Pendants

The right accessory can dress up even the most mundane outfit. Keep it your top simple and make the look pop with a nice pendant.

Sunglasses

A simple yet effective way to protect your eyes and look great.

