Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For The Spring

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For The Spring

1 reads
Leave a comment
Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 1 - London

Source: Yui Mok – PA Images / Getty

When R&B crooner Trey Songz isn’t singing his heart out he’s making fashion moves on the red carpet and we are so here for it!

Winter is finally a thing of the past as warm days and loads of sunshine take over. It’s time for rebirth and rejuvenation. Homes are given that seasonal once-over as heavy sweaters and boots vacate your closet to make room for shorts pants and sandals.

If you haven’t already resurrected your spring wardrobe here are a few looks from Trey Songz to keep you inspired.

Printed T-shirt

Make a statement with a printed T-shirt. You can opt for a custom design or hit up your favorite retail store.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 10, 2017

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

White Slacks

Stay cool (literally and figuratively) this season in a pair of white slacks. You can dress them up or dress them down. Whatever you do just have fun!

Trey Songz Performs At Swim Night At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Bandanas or Hats

Don’t forget your head! Hats and bandanas are a great way to protect your skin and manage sweat when you’re out in the sun. Mix it up and get creative.

Trey Songz Hosts Amora Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Pendants

The right accessory can dress up even the most mundane outfit. Keep it your top simple and make the look pop with a nice pendant.

Birthday Bash ATL The Heavyweights of HIP HOP Live in ConcertSource: Prince Williams / Getty

Sunglasses

A simple yet effective way to protect your eyes and look great.

Trey Songz Hosts Amora Lounge

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Don’t miss Trey Songz at Stone Soul Music & Food Festival 2018. The festivities take place Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Richmond Raceway, 600 East Laburnum Avenue. Click Here to purchase tickets today!

Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For The Spring was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For The Spring

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee…
 4 hours ago
05.18.18
‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social…
 5 hours ago
05.18.18
FAB FINDS: 10 Bathing Suits You Can Wear…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 20 hours ago
05.18.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Watch: J. Cole Sits Down With Angie Martinez…
 21 hours ago
05.18.18
Games N’ Gab: Find Out What Question Made…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Everything You Need To Throw Your Own Royal…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Just Announced That Season 3 Of…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close