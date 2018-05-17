Entertainment News
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or Dare

Co-stars of Craig Ross, Jr.’s Monogamy Vanessa Simmons and Blue Kimble stopped by Hello Beautiful’s studio to play a game of truth or dare.

Vanessa wasted no time to use her plead the 5th pom, which is used to forgo telling a truth or doing a dare, while Blue stayed strong and completed everything that came his way. Things took a scandalous turn when Blue had to show off his latest tattoo.

Find out how it all went down on the latest episode of Games N’ Gab in the video above.

Catch Vanessa and Blue in “Monogamy” on UMC, Urban Movie Channel, new episodes released on Fridays.

